Buckeye Football Notebook: ‘You want to be in rare air, here we go’

Survive and Adapt

Upon Ohio State’s arrival in the desert on Sunday, Buckeye head coach Ryan Day talked about the issues that this current bowl timeline provides and how it compresses the time between the conference championship game and the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Being that this was his first playoff appearance, he didn’t really have anything to go on in terms of difference.

That is not the case for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, whose Tigers have been in the playoffs each of the last five seasons.

“I just tried to rely on past experience, but it was very different,” Swinney said. “It was actually something I put a lot of thought into really last May. I do a calendar every year, kind of a 13-month calendar, July through the next August. And I always plan – I just plan like we’re going to win it all. And then if we don’t get there, we’ll adjust. But I just kind of plan that way.

“And so I actually had to think a lot about it. In fact, I questioned Mike Dooley, my operations guy, when we were first going through the calendar. I’m like, Wait a minute, this can’t be right. I was into December and this was last May. I was going, This isn’t right, but he was right. I argued with him a little while. He was right; I was wrong. We really lost a week this year. It was a strange deal because the championship games were a week later. So it’s very compressed.

“In past years, we have been able to play the championship game, and basically give our players off a week and a half. And then we would start bowl prep and have another week and a half in town before we would break for Christmas.

“So just different. Lost a week, but it’s been great.”

Remember the Past

One of those five playoff appearances for Clemson came in 2016 against Ohio State. The Tigers came away with a 31-0 win, which ended up being the impetus for Urban Meyer hiring Ryan Day.

While Day isn’t interested in visiting that current storyline, he does intend to talk about the past OSU teams who got close, only to come up just short of their ultimate goal

He knows — and so does the team — how hard it was to get to this point, and things aren’t about to get any easier.

“We haven’t talked about that part of it because we hadn’t been to this point yet,” Day said last week. “We didn’t want to get ourselves too far ahead. That is going to be part of the message, though, that if you want to be known as one of the best of all time, be up there with the national champs, you want to be in rare air, here we go, this is the push right here.

“Yeah, that will be part of the message. Not that it really matters with our day-to-day operation. We’re not going to be trying harder or anything else like that. We just got to do a great job of focusing day in, day out, maximizing each day as we can so we’re prepared on the 28th.”

A Business Trip With Some Side Adventures

No, this isn’t the title of covering the Fiesta Bowl and their tremendous media hospitality, this is the reality of a head coach when dealing with a playoff game masked in a bowl game.

Bowl games are supposed to be rewards and they are supposed to be fun.

Playoff games are rewards as well, but too much fun on those bowl trips is not how games get won.

It’s a delicate balance for Ryan Day, who will rely on a veteran team to set the tone for exactly what this game on Saturday means.

“Yeah, we try to do the best we can to make it a trip that they can enjoy,” Day said. “It’s a reward, but this one is a little different because we still have a lot on the line here. Their curfews are going to be a little earlier. We really shouldn’t have to enforce those if we have the team we want. While they have to enjoy it, they will enjoy it, it doesn’t mean they don’t understand what’s at stake.

“I think our guys will do a great job with that.”