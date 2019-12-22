The Buckeyes Arrive in Phoenix, Take Part in Press Conference

PHOENIX — The Ohio State Buckeyes arrived in Phoenix Saturday afternoon, flying in from Rickenbacker Airport in Columbus, Ohio.

The flight lasted exactly 3.5 hours per an OSU spokesman.

Upon their arrival, a brief press conference was held.

Head coach Ryan Day, redshirt sophomore center Josh Myers, and fifth-year nose tackle DaVon Hamilton took part.

Clemson was set to arrive later in the day.

Day was asked about his team and his preparation, while Hamilton was asked what he remembers about the last time he was here to face the Clemson Tigers.

The entire press conference can be seen below, as can video of the plane landing, as well as a few Buckeyes disembarking from said plane.

Check it out.

The Buckeyes have landed in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/ReXjSAYn4A — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 22, 2019