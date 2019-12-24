Ohio State Football Practice, Dec. 24 — Sights and Sounds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Ohio State Buckeyes took to the practice field on Tuesday.

They practice outdoors in the wind and rain, with temperatures in the low 50s.

The media was permitted to watch and shoot video and photos for the first 15 minutes of practice.

These 15 minutes may not be the most exciting portion of practice, but it’s better than nothing.

There is also video of Ryan Day addressing his team. While he can rarely be heard, he is very animated when talking to the team and some snippets are able to be heard.

The rest of the videos are a couple of passing drills and stretching.

Yes, it is as exciting as it sounds.

Check ’em out.

Stretching and jogging pic.twitter.com/Ih3uLJEMHH — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 24, 2019

Throwing conditions were not ideal today. Think November in Champaign. pic.twitter.com/2ZAp0G1s6R — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 24, 2019

Some passing drills for Ohio State today. pic.twitter.com/47XpgsGh1H — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 24, 2019