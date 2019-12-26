PHOTO GALLERY: 2019 Fiesta Bowl Media Day

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Clemson Tigers are now just over two days away from one of the biggest games of the year.

The 2019 Fiesta Bowl kicks off Saturday night in Glendale, with the winner punching their ticket to the National Championship Game.

Thursday morning in Scottsdale, the Buckeyes and Tigers met with the media to preview the game.

There was plenty to talk about, from the history between the schools, to the unique challenge that each team will present to the other.

Clemson went first, with players and coaches meeting with the media for about an hour.

The Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney was at one podium, with star players like quarterback Trevor Lawrence and linebacker Isaiah Simmons at others.

Former Ohio high school standouts Jackson Carman and Matt Bockhorst, who now play offensive line for Clemson, were also popular interview subjects.

Then it was the Buckeyes’ turn.

Ryan Day had the big stage, with stars like Justin Fields, Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins, and others all at their own podiums.

