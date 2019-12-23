Ryan Day Wants Underdog Buckeyes to Believe They Can Win

For the first time in 16 games as a head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day is an underdog.

Clemson is favored by two points over OSU as the two teams prepare for the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

The Tigers are defending national champions and come into this game having won 28 games in a row.

Twenty-five of those games have been won by two touchdowns or more.

Even though Ohio State comes into the Fiesta Bowl as the No. 2 seed and Clemson the No. 3 seed in the CFP semis, it is the Tigers who are the overwhelming favorites according to those on the outside looking in.

The Buckeyes have seen the doubters and heard the dismissive warble regarding their chances against the mighty Clemson Tigers.

Of course, Ohio State has played quite well this season and there is no need for them to take a back set to anybody.

And yet here they are, getting set to face their toughest foe of the season and being expected by many to lose.

Despite a rough first half against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Buckeyes might still be pretty decent.

“The first thing is you have to believe, you have to believe that you belong as national champs. Then you go from there,” Buckeye head coach Ryan Day said.

Ohio State currently leads the nation in scoring at 48.7 points per game, and is tied for second in scoring defense at 12.5 point per game allowed. They are also fifth in total offense and second in total defense, so maybe this thought that Day is carrying around about the Buckeyes being able to win this thing isn’t so preposterous.

“Our preparation doesn’t need to change in terms of what we’ve done to this point,” he said. “We don’t need guys to do extraordinary things. We need them to continue what they’re doing.”

Day knows the talent is there. He has seen it every day in practice and 13 times on the field on Saturdays this season. But he also knows that it is going to take the Buckeyes’ very best effort to get the win.

A slow start would be a bad idea. Turnovers would be a killer. Penalties to keep drives alive cannot happen.

But more than anything else, you can’t hold anything back.

“The most important thing, at any cost, whatever it takes to win, you do,” he said. “Everybody has to be willing to do whatever it takes. Selfishness can’t be in the way at this point. It has to be everybody onboard doing everything they can to win every play. You talk about every yard mattering, every first down mattering, every series mattering, that’s going to be the case here.”

Day has preached aggression all season long and now that it has gotten the Buckeyes to the playoffs, this isn’t the time to start getting timid.

“All hands on deck,” Day said. “We have got to be really efficient. We have to believe we can win the whole thing.”