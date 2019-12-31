Silver Bullets Podcast — Fiesta Bowl Rewind, Declarations, and Changes

Ugh. Yes, we know. We saw it. We didn’t like it either. But it wasn’t all bad and we still have to talk about it. Obviously I’m talking about Tony Gerdeman co-hosting last week and not Ohio State’s 29-23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. OK, that last sentence might be a lie. Probably.

The Buckeyes went to the Fiesta Bowl and came up six points short despite actually scoring those six points only to see them forcibly removed from the scoreboard by a guy wearing a headset instead of a helmet. We’ll talk about the scoop and score that wasn’t (but should have been), targeting, roughing the punter, and also the good things that happened in the desert on that terrible football field. J.K. Dobbins was a warrior, Justin Fields stood in the pocket and delivered, and the Buckeyes did almost everything they needed to do. Almost.

It was a painful and seemingly premature end to what was otherwise a special first season at the helm for Ryan Day. We break down the game in our usual way and discuss everything we can stand to talk about.

But there’s other news. Dobbins is going pro. Shaun Wade might be going pro. Mike Yurcich is going to hitch his wagon to Texas Tom Herman. A tight end joined Ohio State’s 2021 class. We’ve got another full show for you. Enjoy! Or at least just commiserate.

If you’ve got questions you’d like us to answer on the show, just hit up myself or Chip on Twitter and use the hashtag #SBPMailbag.

