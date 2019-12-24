Silver Bullets Podcast — Signing Day Wrap-up and Fiesta Bowl Preview

We’re back after a week off to prepare for the holidays and even though we procrastinated and didn’t use that time to prepare at all, we are giving you a show this week anyway. Unfortunately, Chip couldn’t make it this week with some family stuff he had to attend to, so filling in for him is The Ozone’s very own Tony Gerdeman.

Tony has been down in Arizona the last couple of days getting ready for the Fiesta Bowl and he was gracious enough to step in for Chip this week and give us the latest out of the OSU camp ahead of Saturday’s national championship semifinal game between the Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers.

First up, we discuss Ryan Day’s recruiting class as of the early signing day. There were few surprises, which is good, but perhaps it’s not great to lose a recruit in a position of need to Utah. Regardless, it’s a strong class and a good overall haul for the Buckeyes.

Clemson is a team that Ohio State has never beaten (although in a small sample size), but this is an OSU team that is capable of doing it, provided the Buckeyes continue to run the ball well, protect Justin Fields, and limit big plays as the defense has done all year. Tony fills in for Chip and gives his prediction and we each select our picks to click for Saturday.

If you’ve got questions you’d like us to answer on the show, just hit up myself or Chip on Twitter and use the hashtag #SBPMailbag.

