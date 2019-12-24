Watch: Buckeyes Preview Fiesta Bowl Against Clemson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ohio State and Clemson held their “Coordinator Media Day” on Tuesday, which featured one offensive coordinator and one defensive coordinator along with three defensive players and three offensive players from each team.

Both Clemson and OSU have coordinators who are leaving to become head coaches and both were supposed to take part in the 45-minute session, but both were replaced at the last minute.

Stepping in for Buckeye co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was Buckeye co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison.

He was joined by OSU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, running back JK Dobbins, quarterback Justin Fields, defensive end Chase Young, cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Binjimen Victor, and linebacker Tuf Borland.

Wilson spoke about Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who he worked with at Oklahoma under Bob Stoops.

Dobbins talked about being underappreciated nationally and said he believes is the best running back in the nation.

Fields provided an update on his health and talked about getting to know Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Young smiled at the thought of being blocked one-on-one, while Okudah knows this is the game where he and his fellow corners are going to be tested the most.

You can see interviews from most of them below.

Kevin Wilson

Greg Mattison

Justin Fields

JK Dobbins

Jeff Okudah

Chase Young