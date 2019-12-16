WATCH: Buckeyes Preview Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

The Ohio State Buckeyes are kicking their preparations for the Fiesta Bowl into high gear this week.

The coaching staff is back in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after spending the last week on the road, recruiting.

Now, the Bucks will start working in earnest for the Fiesta Bowl.

Monday afternoon in Columbus, head coach Ryan Day and a number of players met with the media to preview the game.

They also discussed the departure of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for the Boston College head coaching position.

Players expected to speak on Monday include OG Jonah Jackson, OT Thayer Munford, OG Josh Myers, TE Jeremy Ruckert and WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sevyn Banks, CB Cam Brown, LB Baron Browning, DE Zach Harrison, DE Tyreke Smith, and DB Shaun Wade.

You can watch those interviews below.

Ryan Day

Shaun Wade

CB Shaun Wade

Sevyn Banks

CB Sevyn Banks

Tyreke Smith

Tyreke Smith

Jeremy Ruckert

Jonah Jackson

Zach Harrison