WATCH: Buckeyes Preview Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

The Ohio State Buckeyes are kicking their preparations for the Fiesta Bowl into high gear this week.
The coaching staff is back in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after spending the last week on the road, recruiting.
Now, the Bucks will start working in earnest for the Fiesta Bowl.
Monday afternoon in Columbus, head coach Ryan Day and a number of players met with the media to preview the game.
They also discussed the departure of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for the Boston College head coaching position.
Players expected to speak on Monday include OG Jonah Jackson, OT Thayer Munford, OG Josh Myers, TE Jeremy Ruckert and WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sevyn Banks, CB Cam Brown, LB Baron Browning, DE Zach Harrison, DE Tyreke Smith, and DB Shaun Wade.
You can watch those interviews below.
Ryan Day
Shaun Wade
CB Shaun Wade
Posted by The Ozone on Monday, December 16, 2019
Sevyn Banks
CB Sevyn Banks
Posted by The Ozone on Monday, December 16, 2019
Tyreke Smith
Tyreke Smith
Posted by The Ozone on Monday, December 16, 2019
3 Responses
Is there any way you guys can up the volume when you’re doing these recordings? I’ve got a pretty nice sound system and I have to max it out just to be able to make out what they’re saying.
We’re recording from either the first or second row of the team room and aren’t set up to plug into the mult box TV stations use.
So we’re basically as close as we can get.
Bummer.