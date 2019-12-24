Watch: Clemson Coordinators Talk Ohio State, Preview Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott met with reporters Tuesday morning. They previewed Saturday’s matchup in the Fiesta Bowl with Ohio State.

Venables talked about this being the best offense the Tigers has faced.

He also talked about facing the offensive minds of Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day.

Elliott talked mostly about his running back Travis Etienne, who doesn’t seek out attention and plays simply to win.

You can check out both videos below.

Brent Venables

Tony Elliott