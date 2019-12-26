WATCH: Ohio State vs. Clemson 2019 Fiesta Bowl Game Trailer

After 13 of the most dominating games in Ohio State football history, the Buckeyes’ season now all comes down to this.

No. 2 OSU faces No. 3 Clemson in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

It’s not only one of the most-anticipated games in College Football Playoff history, it may also be the best matchup of two teams in any semifinal game ever.

Both teams roll in at 13-0. The Buckeyes are on a 19-game winning streak, while Clemson enters with 28 straight wins.

The Tigers and Buckeyes both bring elite offenses and punishing defenses into the game.

The winner will move on to play for the national championship. The loser will go home.

Ohio State’s players and coaches have been working all year for this moment. Saturday night, they’ll find out if all that work has paid off.

The Fiesta Bowl pregame hype trailer from the OSU social media team documents that journey, starting with winter workouts.

“We didn’t come here to lose. We came here to win championships,” says Ryan Day.

Saturday night, they’ll have a chance to keep doing that.