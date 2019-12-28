Watch: Tom Orr and Tony Gerdeman Preview the Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr preview Saturday night’s Fiesta Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State.

They break down the game from every angle.

How will Ohio State’s running game fare against the Tiger defense?

What about Justin Fields and the passing game?

And how will the Buckeyes match up against the dynamic running of Travis Etienne.

The matchup with Clemson’s passing game is also discussed.

The fellas even get into the special teams and who might step up for the Buckeyes.

