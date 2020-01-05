2020 Ohio State Early Enrollees Arriving In Columbus

The Buckeyes’ 2019 football season has only been over for a little over a week, but the first new arrivals of 2020 are already in Columbus.

Ohio State early enrollees are moving into their new home this weekend, taking the first step of their college football careers. The spring semester at OSU begins on Monday.

This is expected to be the biggest class of early enrollees in Ohio State history. A total of 14 players graduated high school early and are moving to Columbus this weekend.

Both of the Buckeyes’ 2020 quarterback signees, Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud will enroll this month and go through spring practice with the team.

So will all four of their wide receiver additions: Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Gee Scott, and Mookie Cooper.

Three offensive linemen will enroll early, including Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler, and Trey Leroux.

Defensive linemen Jacolbe Cowan and Darrion Henry will arrive this weekend, as well as three players projected as defensive backs: Lejond Cavazos, Kourt Williams, and Ryan Watts.

Enrolling early has gone from a rarity to the norm for many first-year college players.

The opportunity to spend the spring semester getting acclimated to college, and also go through spring practice gives many players a leg up on those who enroll during the summer.

Some of the most productive true freshmen in 2019, including Zach Harrison and Garrett Wilson, were early enrollees.

It should also make the race for the 2020 backup quarterback job a lot more interesting this spring.

With Chris Chugunov now out of eligibility, Miller, Stroud, and senior Gunnar Hoak will battle for the spot behind Justin Fields.

The true freshmen who will arrive during the summer are SAF Lathan Ransom, LB Cody Simon and Mitchell Melton, TE Joe Royer, OL Josh Fryar, Grant Toutant, and Jakob James, RB Miyan Williams, DL Ty Hamilton, and K Jake Seibert.

Below are the official “welcome” posts from OSU as each freshman moves in this weekend.