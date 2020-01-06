The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E41 — Avoiding the Egg

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle recap the announced returns of Shuan Wade and Baron Browning and what it means for the Buckeyes in 2020. They then take a look at recruiting in 2021, in particular on the offensive line with top target Donovan Jackson who is announcing his commitment this week. The fellas then have a discussion about this past season and whether or not it was exciting. They talk plenty of other things as well.
The Rundown
Wade and Browning
Top Targets: Oline 2021
Incoming #Boom?
A perfect season, ends poorly
It was a fun season, but was it exciting?
Complete defensive turnaround
The out of conference games, in retrospect
How will #OhioState replace JKD?
Worst game of 2019?
Who will be QB2 in 2020?
2020 WRs… Fighting for the field
Early guessing… 5 starting slobs in 2020
Kyle fails Kyle
January problems for men’s hoops again?
Lydia Loveless
Boy Crazy
