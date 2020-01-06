The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E41 — Avoiding the Egg

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle recap the announced returns of Shuan Wade and Baron Browning and what it means for the Buckeyes in 2020. They then take a look at recruiting in 2021, in particular on the offensive line with top target Donovan Jackson who is announcing his commitment this week. The fellas then have a discussion about this past season and whether or not it was exciting. They talk plenty of other things as well.

The Rundown

Wade and Browning

Top Targets: Oline 2021

Incoming #Boom?

A perfect season, ends poorly

It was a fun season, but was it exciting?

Complete defensive turnaround

The out of conference games, in retrospect

How will #OhioState replace JKD?

Worst game of 2019?

Who will be QB2 in 2020?

2020 WRs… Fighting for the field

Early guessing… 5 starting slobs in 2020

Kyle fails Kyle

January problems for men’s hoops again?

Lydia Loveless

Boy Crazy

