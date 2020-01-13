Buckeye SloopCast: S5E42 – DBs and 2021 Ohio Kids

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle spend some time patiently waiting for Ohio State to hire a defensive backs coach. They also discuss the latest recruiting news. They wonder if there are depth issues in the secondary as well. The fellas also have a conversation about a loaded 2021 class in Ohio. There is talk of the national title game, the Buckeyes in 2020, and much, much more.
The Rundown
#OhioState patiently awaits their DB coach
The #Buckeyes #boom twice this week
Depth issues in the secondary?
#OhioState’s secondary targets
Talented 2021 class from the Buckeye State
Clemson or LSU… who are you cheering for?
Joey B, Carson Palmer, and Tom Brady
Can The Buckeyes replace four departing DLinemen?
Projecting the linebackers
Is there an opening for the young DBs to see the field?
Locking down Martinez and chasing Gibbs
January woes for basketball Buckeyes
Walker OG
