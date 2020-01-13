Buckeye SloopCast: S5E42 – DBs and 2021 Ohio Kids

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle spend some time patiently waiting for Ohio State to hire a defensive backs coach. They also discuss the latest recruiting news. They wonder if there are depth issues in the secondary as well. The fellas also have a conversation about a loaded 2021 class in Ohio. There is talk of the national title game, the Buckeyes in 2020, and much, much more.

The Rundown

#OhioState patiently awaits their DB coach

The #Buckeyes #boom twice this week

Depth issues in the secondary?

#OhioState’s secondary targets

Talented 2021 class from the Buckeye State

Clemson or LSU… who are you cheering for?

Joey B, Carson Palmer, and Tom Brady

Can The Buckeyes replace four departing DLinemen?

Projecting the linebackers

Is there an opening for the young DBs to see the field?

Locking down Martinez and chasing Gibbs

January woes for basketball Buckeyes

Walker OG

Orange

patreon.com/SloopCast

teespring.com/stores/the- sloopcast

themadcanadianbbq.com