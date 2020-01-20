Buckeye SloopCast: S5E43 – Day A Year Later

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle discuss the 2020 season and what to expect from the Buckeye secondary. They also wonder how much difficulty there will be in getting the roster down to 85 scholarships. The fellas have a conversation about Ryan Day’s biggest concerns heading into the 2020 season and then talk some recruiting, specifically running backs. All of this and much, much more.
The Rundown
Secondary scheme and depth in 2020
Will #OhioState have trouble getting to 85?
The real Joe Burrow story
Grading Coach Day
Looking for leadership
The latest on Gibbs and the 2020 class
Day takes Michigan trip
#OhioState targeting several top 2021 running backs
Buckeye Basketball… what the hell?
Who is the second scorer?
No… literal layups
Betting odds… 2021 national championships
The Receiver
To Battle An Island
