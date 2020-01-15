Buckeye Weekly Podcast — Fueled by Anger in 2020

In this episode of the Buckeye Weekly podcast, Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr recap Wednesday’s season recap/season preview press conference with Ryan Day. They discuss everything that went down over a 40-minute session of questions and answers. They also talk about Day’s assignment to his players and coaches to make sure they watched the national title game. There was a bunch to talk about, including discussions about the running backs, receivers, and secondary. All of this and much, much more.

If you would like an ad-free version of this podcast, and access to other bonus podcasts and pre- and postgame videos, you can sign up for the Buckeye Weekly podcast’s Patreon page and choose your desired subscription tier.

We ask that you do us a solid and rate and review us on Apple Podcasts so that more people can see us and hear us. Subscribing is cool too. As always, we’re on Google and you can download this show as well.

We are also on Sticher, the TuneIn App, and IHeartRadio as well.

You can also subscribe to The-Ozone Radio Network on iTunes and have an Ohio State podcast delivered to you every time they drop.

You can also always visit our Podcasts page here, which is tucked inside the Football tab in the menu at the top of this page.

[Buckeye Weekly is an Ohio State podcast that covers Ohio State football, Ohio State recruiting, and Ohio State basketball.]