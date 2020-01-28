Cameron Martinez Reaffirms Ohio State Commitment, Will Sign in February

Muskegon, Michigan athlete Cameron Martinez has reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio State and intends to sign with the Buckeyes next week when the final signing day occurs on Wednesday. Martinez tweeted out the news Tuesday afternoon.

I will be signing and honoring my commitment to be a Buckeye, a lifelong dream of mine!!! I couldn’t be more excited and thankful to Coach Day and the rest of the Coaching staff!!! #GoBucks — Cameron Martinez (@CM240) January 28, 2020

Martinez has been committed to Ohio State since July 4 of last year, but didn’t sign with the Buckeyes in the early signing period last month because of the departure of defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley to Boston College.

Listed as an athlete, Martinez (5-11 183) played quarterback for Muskegon, but projects as a defensive back for Ohio State. Because of that projection, Martinez wanted to wait to see who would replace Hafley.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had to wait a while to announce the hire of Kerry Coombs from the Tennessee Titans because the Titans were still alive in the NFL playoffs. Once Coombs was officially on board, however, he was immediately off to Michigan to see Martinez and make a connection, which he clearly did.

In fact, Coombs beat Martinez to the punch by eight minutes when it came to tweeting out the good news for the Buckeyes.

Martinez is the No. 14 athlete in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 325 player overall. A 4-star prospect, he will be signing with Ohio State over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Alabama A&M.

Barring something unforeseen, he will be the 25th and final member of the 2020 signing class.

Many are projecting Martinez as a safety in Ohio State’s defense.

If that doesn’t work out, he could always give offense a try.

Martinez was the player of the year in the state of Michigan by a number of outlets. An option quarterback, Martinez may have the best highlight package in the 2020 recruiting class.

He certainly has the only 9-minute video that is just touchdown plays.

Check it out.

Here is the scouting report on Martinez from 247Sports.

Average height for the positions he is projected to play, but put-together and has been in the weight room. Fantastic football player and competitor who has been productive since his freshman year of high school. Shifty, elusive, and runs tough in the open field. Has excellent balance and breaks arm tackles. Will grind for tough yardage when needed. Despite not having played much receiver (is a high school quarterback), he shows the short-area quickness and burst to be a great route-runner and has excellent ball skills. Could be a safety, and the same ball skills and his willingness to be physical translate to that side of the ball. Breaks a lot of long runs. Does not have verified track or 40 times on file, but has always been considered someone who plays fast. The main piece for him come college will be finding the right position and then adjusting to playing that spot full time. May not be an overwhelming measureables guy, but is a safe bet to be an impact college player because of his wide variety of skills. His competitive nature, focus, and football savvy will also come in very hand. Has an opportunity to play beyond college because of those qualities.

[Cameron Martinez photo courtesy Cameron Martinez / Twitter. | Ohio State Football]