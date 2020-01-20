Current And Former Buckeyes Weigh In On Kerry Coombs’ Return

Fired up.

That’s a pretty good synopsis of Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator, Kerry Coombs. It also describes the reaction to Coombs’ return to Columbus.

Coombs was an absolutely beloved part of the OSU coaching staff from 2012-2017. A tireless recruiter and outstanding position coach, he was as popular with players as he was with staff and others around the program.

His return has seemingly been all but a done deal for several weeks, but the official news on Monday was greeted with an explosion of excitement on social media.

From current NFL stars who played under Coombs during his first tenure in Columbus, to a handful of current players and staff who were here when Coombs was still on staff, to newer players who don’t know him that well yet, the reaction was universally positive and… yes… fired up.

If you’re not familiar with Coombs or his uniquely relentless energy, the photo above should give you a decent set of Cliff Notes. It pictures Shelley Meyer, then the First Lady of OSU football, reacting with a mixture of shock and horror at Coombs’ bloody forehead in the aftermath of the Buckeyes’ 31-20 win at Michigan in 2017.

Coombs had channeled his energy into head-butting someone’s helmet, leaving a big, bloody mark.

Couldn’t be more excited to have @DB_CoachCoombs back in Columbus! https://t.co/jlWAqT8xbP — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) January 20, 2020

SOMEONE GET THE COFFEE MACHINE READY 5 MINUTES AGO https://t.co/dvPYia2VTc — Quinn Tempel (@quinntempel) January 20, 2020

BIA is here to stay! 🏁 https://t.co/BZCv5iKulZ — Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) January 20, 2020

The goat returns — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 20, 2020

This is why you crack the vault for Kerry Coombs… he can coach at every level (very difficult to do). He cares for his guys and they buy in…. but don’t take my word for it 👇 https://t.co/KwGMCi9U4R — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) January 20, 2020

I’ve always believed position coach is most important relationship to a college 🏈 player. In this business you meet a lot of fake folks. Coach Coombs has always been a real one. Proud to call him friend. Excited for those young men who will get to experience him as DC at tOSU pic.twitter.com/gMSF57MpJP — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) January 20, 2020

If you cut Coach Kerry Coombs, he’d bleed coffee… https://t.co/5ZXG1J8vWs — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) January 20, 2020

Vrabel on Kerry Coombs leaving: I'm happy for Kerry. I never want to be the coach that keeps someone from being where they want to be. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 20, 2020

#Titans safety Amani Hooker isn't a rookie any more. He finished his first season. Here's what he said learned from DB coach Kerry Coombs: pic.twitter.com/o1k2MnjLHB — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 20, 2020

Recapping Kerry Coombs first practice at Ohio State way back in 2012. | The-Ozone Rewind: Watching Kerry Coombs' OSU Practice Debut https://t.co/e3EYlh3rKZ via @theozonedotnet — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 20, 2020

Just saw Kerry Coombs' truck at the gas station. pic.twitter.com/haH1moQd04 — Nicholas Jackson (@Gobucks2204) January 20, 2020