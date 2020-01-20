Football The Latest

Current And Former Buckeyes Weigh In On Kerry Coombs’ Return

by Tom Orr3 comments
Fired up.

That’s a pretty good synopsis of Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator, Kerry Coombs. It also describes the reaction to Coombs’ return to Columbus.

Coombs was an absolutely beloved part of the OSU coaching staff from 2012-2017. A tireless recruiter and outstanding position coach, he was as popular with players as he was with staff and others around the program.

His return has seemingly been all but a done deal for several weeks, but the official news on Monday was greeted with an explosion of excitement on social media.

From current NFL stars who played under Coombs during his first tenure in Columbus, to a handful of current players and staff who were here when Coombs was still on staff, to newer players who don’t know him that well yet, the reaction was universally positive and… yes… fired up.

If you’re not familiar with Coombs or his uniquely relentless energy, the photo above should give you a decent set of Cliff Notes. It pictures Shelley Meyer, then the First Lady of OSU football, reacting with a mixture of shock and horror at Coombs’ bloody forehead in the aftermath of the Buckeyes’ 31-20 win at Michigan in 2017.

Coombs had channeled his energy into head-butting someone’s helmet, leaving a big, bloody mark.

  1. STOKED! That’s saying a lot coming from an old (OLD!) Buckeye Football fan. Go Bucks…Go Defense…Silver Bullet tradition forward.

