Former Ohio State DE Alex Williams Transfers To Vanderbilt

Alex Williams, who spent the past two seasons as a reserve defensive end for the Buckeyes, will continue his college career at Vanderbilt.

Williams announced on Instagram that he would transfer to play for the Commodores.

“The Ohio State University has given me tools as a young man to grow, and I thank everyone who’s been a part of said journey. I’ve been here my entire life and grew up being in this position, but life has audibles,” Williams wrote.

“Coach Day and Coach Larry Johnson gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot be more appreciative of that. College Football isn’t what you see on the television on Saturday, it is deeper and you will only understand (if) you’ve been a part of a group of soldiers like the ones I was with in my past two years of college ball. I wish I could thank you all… you know who you are.

“Coach Mason, Ted Roof, and Haye… these men have given me an opportunity to play in the SEC for Vanderbilt Univeristy, while earning a phenomenal degree in the meantime. Thank you all and the rest of this staff that I am thrilled to be under.

“Thank you Mom and Dad I love you, this thing hadn’t been easy.

“I’ll be wearing #8 as a Vanderbilt Man, thank you Kobe Bryant. Thank you so much…”

He played in five games for the Buckeyes in 2019, and had eight tackles. Four of those came in one game against Miami.

Williams was a late addition to Ohio State’s 2018 recruiting class out of Pickerington North High School. He was originally committed to West Virginia, but flipped to Ohio State the day before Early Signing Day in December 2017.

He took a redshirt season as a true freshman on the Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion 2018 team, and then played in a reserve role on the 2019 Big Ten champions.

Williams will likely have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer restrictions, and then have two years of eligibility starting in 2021.