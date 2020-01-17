Four-Star IMG Running Back Lovasea Carroll Puts OSU in Top 5

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes would only be signing one running back in the 2020 class, but that is unlikely to be the case with the 2021 class where they could try to sign a pair of tailbacks.

On Friday, one of their top targets — four-star IMG running back Lovasea Carroll — released his Top 5 and the Buckeyes made the cut.

Carroll (6-1 189) has trimmed his top schools to South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, and Ohio State.

This is a cut down from his Top 8 back in November, which also included Penn State, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi State. South Carolina — where Carroll was previously committed — made the Top 5 after not making his Top 8.

Ohio State offered Carroll late last August and one week later he decommitted from the Gamecocks.

Carroll is ranked the No. 7 running back in the nation per the 247Sports Composite and the No. 101 player overall.

He rushed for over 1,400 yards as a sophomore at Warren County High School in Warrenton, Georgia. He transferred to IMG Academy prior to the 2019 season and finished second on the team with 571 yards rushing on 57 carries.

Last March, Carroll was timed at 4.56 in the 40-yard dash.

Ohio State currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2021 cycle, but they do not yet have a running back committed. They are, however, in on a number of the nation’s best tailbacks.

West Bloomfield, Michigan’s Donovan Edwards is one of their top targets. He is ranked the No. 2 running back in the nation and the No. 49 player overall. This looks like an Ohio State vs. Michigan battle and currently the Wolverines hold five of the six Crystal Ball projections.

Will Shipley is a 5-star all-purpose back from North Carolina. Shipley visited Ohio State last year for the Wisconsin game. He rushed for over 2,000 yards last season. Notre Dame currently possesses three of the four Crystal Ball projections.

Evan Pryor is also a North Carolina running back. He is ranked the No. 6 tailback in the nation and the No. 87 player overall. He visited OSU last year for the Penn State game. He also holds offers from Georgia, Penn State, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, and others.

In-state running back Corey Kiner (Cincinnati Roger Bacon) is the No. 8 running back in the nation. He has reportedly been a Michigan lean and was at Ohio State’s 56-27 win in Ann Arbor last November. He visited Ohio State last September.

More names will emerge as the Buckeyes wrap up the 2020 class and get moving even more on the 2021 class.

Lovasea Carroll Highlights

[Lovasea Carroll photo courtesy 247Sports.com. | Ohio State Recruiting]