Ohio State 2019 Class Report — OL Harry Miller

[This is the third in our annual series where The-Ozone looks back on each member of the previous season’s freshman class and the impact they had as rookies, as well as the impact they could have during the upcoming season. Up next is offensive lineman Harry Miller.]

Harry Miller arrived at Ohio State as a 5-star prospect in the 2019 class. Out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, Miller was ranked the No. 2 center in the nation and the No. 30 player overall. He signed with OSU over offers from Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan, LSU, Stanford, and many more.

2019 Season

Even before the season began, the legend of Harry Miller began.

Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and teammates like starting center Josh Myers could not have been more positive about Miller’s play and potential.

It wasn’t long after his arrival that he was already working with the twos in fall camp, and that’s without enrolling early.

“I just think he’s so far ahead mentally,” Studrawa said back in early August. “That’s the biggest thing for those young kids and especially the center. Harry being a center and Harry being Harry, he just learns. ‘Coach, tell me some more. Feed me some more.’ Like I said, we did all those iPad sessions, we did Facetiming, because he knew he was coming in to center. And so he’s so far ahead mentally. He’s out there making the checks today in a blitz pickup period and I don’t think I’ve ever had a freshman do that. Ever.”

Studrawa went into the season hoping that Miller would be able to win the backup job and they wouldn’t have to rely on a guard to move over if they were ever called upon. He got his wish. Miller ended up playing in 13 games for the Buckeyes this past season, earning a relatively large number of snaps at center in a few of OSU’s blowouts.

So Now What for Harry Miller

What Miller was able to do even before he ever played in a game last season impressed everyone, even his competition.

“Oh yeah. Absolutely. He’s so smart. He’s so smart,” Myers said. “I’ve never seen it. I’ve never seen a young guy pick up on the offense as fast as he has, especially as a center. Like it’s the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen. I’m not even playing. It’s really impressive.”

What was it that impressed Myers so much?

“There’s just complicated calls and complicated schemes that we have that a true freshman who just got here should have no business knowing and making the calls,” he said. “And he’s doing it and it’s like, dang, all right.”

And that was in August.

After a full season of some playing, but constant watching and constant learning, Miller is going to have every opportunity to win a starting spot on the offensive line this coming season.

While he is certainly Ohio State’s center of the future, the Buckeyes will play their five best offensive linemen and put them where they fit best. That means he could be at guard this season replacing the departed Jonah Jackson.

Or perhaps he is ready to take over at center now and move Myers over. That would be a bit of a surprise, but we have already been conditioned to expect the unexpected from Miller.

