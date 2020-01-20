How Will Ohio State Replace… WR Binjimen Victor

Binjimen Victor came to Ohio State from Coconut Creek High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he was ranked the No. 12 wide receiver in the 2016 class and the No. 97 player overall.

There was a possibility of redshirting as a true freshman, but the Buckeyes needed receivers and so Victor played sparingly. He finished with just four catches in 2016.

It was over his final three years, however, where he made his biggest contributions at Ohio State. Victor and classmate Austin Mack split the reps at the X receiver spot in 2017 and most of 2018. Victor caught 23 passes for 349 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore, and then went 21-354-4 as a junior.

This past season while starting every game for the Buckeyes and splitting reps with true freshman Garrett Wilson, Victor finished with a career-high 34 catches for 545 yards, scoring six touchdowns.

For his career, Binjimen Victor finished with 92 receptions for 1,312 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Candidates

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Binjimen Victor had the kind of size you expect to find at the X receiver spot. He was joined this past season at X by freshman Garrett Wilson, who at 6-0 and 188 pounds isn’t exactly the prototype. Still, Wilson clearly found a home as a rookie, finishing fourth on the team with 30 receptions for 432 yards and five touchdowns. The 30 receptions were the most for an Ohio State true freshman since David Boston in 1996.

When looking at receivers who fit the bigger body description, rising senior Jaylen Harris certainly fits the bill. However, at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Harris has just five receptions over his first three seasons as a Buckeye. Fellow fourth-year receiver Ellijah Gardiner could also factor in here. After redshirting in 2017, Gardiner has just one reception in his career. Third-year receiver Kamryn Babb could also be one to watch following a slew of knee injuries. He has yet to get on the field for the Buckeyes but was the No. 73 player overall in the 2018 recruiting class.

And speaking of recruiting classes, the Buckeyes are bringing in four new receivers in the 2020 class, and as many as three of them could factor in at the X.

Gee Scott looks the part, resembling a young Michael Thomas. At 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, Scott has the frame necessary to battle for the sideline passes at the chains. Julian Fleming — the No. 1 receiver in the 2020 class — could end up at either outside spot for the Buckeyes. Jaxon Smith-Njigba — he of nearly 4,000 yards receiving the past two seasons — could end up anywhere for Ohio State, and will likely produce wherever that is.

Spring Outlook

This will be a very interesting spring for the Buckeye receivers overall, having to also replace KJ Hill and Austin Mack. The process will be buoyed by the inclusion of all four freshman receivers. The possibility of having Kamryn Babb back will also be something to watch. Babb tore an ACL last March, so he could conceivably good to go once spring ball opens the first week of this March.

Buckeye head coach Ryan Day said last week that they will be looking for the top six receivers and then put them where they fit best, be it X, Z, or H. That process will begin in the spring and could bring some significant changes in the position group overall.

There will be plenty of pressure on a few veterans to not get passed over by the incoming class.

Best Bet

At this point, there would seem to be no need to move Garrett Wilson, who played very well — and also plays much bigger than his 6-foot frame. The former 5-star signee is one of the most skilled receivers the Buckeyes have ever signed and he will likely be in the starting lineup from the outset in 2020.

The more interesting story to watch will be who wins the job as Wilson’s backup/playing partner. Each of the spots is in theory a two-person job, so who is that second person going to be with Garrett Wilson? Will it be a freshman? Is Jaylen Harris ready as a senior? Can Kamryn Babb finally show his tremendous potential? As you can see, there are a number of questions that will probably take both spring and fall camp to answer.

