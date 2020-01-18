PHOTO GALLERY: Ohio State Men’s Lacrosse vs. Marquette

The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team kicked off its 2020 season Saturday with a scrimmage against Marquette.

Head coach Nick Myers’ team enters the year expected to compete for the Big Ten title and possibly more.

Senior middie Ryan Terefenko returns after being named second-team all-American in 2019. He is one of three Buckeyes on the preseason all-conference team, along with senior Jeff Henrick and junior Justin Inacio.

OSU is projected to finish third in the Big Ten this season.

The Buckeyes will play another preseason scrimmage on January 25 against Lafayette before opening the regular season against Detroit-Mercy on Tuesday, February 4.

Last year the Bucks finished with an 8-4 record, but just 1-4 in conference play.