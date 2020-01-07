Silver Bullets Podcast — Season Review, Player Decisions, and More

Well, that went by far too quickly. The 2019 Ohio State football season seemed to go by in a flash. It was an enjoyable ride and devoid of so many of the frustrating moments of seasons past, only to end in the most frustrating way imaginable. Ryan Day’s first season at the helm was a special one even though the way it ended isn’t what any of us wanted and very few of us deserved.

Chip and I look back at how the season unfolded and only the script of the final game needed major revisions. We discussed the success of the team and reminded everyone that we haven’t always had it so good. Ah yes, just what everyone needs: to be “back in my day’d” by the two of us.

We also discuss some of what we can expect in 2020, including some of the decisions to turn pro (or not) that have come in since our show a week ago. The future is bright and a group of 14 early enrollees from the freshman class can only add to that.

We wrap up our whirlwind season and we do not plan to reconvene with another pod until the Spring Game. We will, of course, be flexible enough to change that and go with something unscheduled if circumstances warrant. But for now, we leave you with our final thoughts on 2019 and hope for a successful 2020.

If you’ve got any off-season questions you’d like us to answer on our next show, just hit up myself or Chip on Twitter and use the hashtag #SBPMailbag.

