Two-Minute Drill: Chris Holtmann Previews Penn State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media on Friday to preview the Buckeyes’ upcoming game at Penn State on Saturday at noon. Holtmann provided updates on Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. and talked about the Nittany Lions.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Chris Holtmann

+ In a lot of ways playing at Penn State is their biggest challenge of the year to date because of their struggles there in the past. Stevens is an extremely difficult matchup and they will be hungry for revenge. “We need to have good preparation.”

+ Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. should be ready to play. He initially thought it would be a one-game suspension, but wanted to think it through before really announcing that. “We’ll see how they handle it moving forward. It’s the life of the season that you have some suspensions and things happen. We hope it doesn’t happen again. It’s an opportunity for them to learn. We want what’s best for them and they’ve handled it well.”

+ D.J. Carton played a solid game defensively the other day. Offensively it was pretty good, the biggest thing for him is dealing with his ball handling, passing turnovers, and decision-making. “The expectations can weigh heavy on kids. He has to be the best version of himself he can be at this time.”

+ D.J. Carton will play off of the ball more. They always thought that they would do that with him because of his size. “It’s a lot to play 25 minutes as a freshman point guard on a team, it’s a lot. To alleviate some of that with him we’re going to move him off of the ball more. He will still have the ball in his hands, so his decision making has to continue to improve. But we anticipated him to do that his freshman season.”

+ “We’re going to face a completely different than the Penn State team we faced in December.”

+ E.J Liddell is in a great place. Tomorrow he will have to guard one of the top three or four players in the league and that’s hard for a freshman. He has to consistently improve his effort and details.

+ Alonzo Gaffney has been out with a knee injury. He might be rehabbing that here the next few days. He’s not sure if it is serious.

+ “We did not face the depth of big guys in the non-league games, even in the high profile games.”

+ On their percentage defending the three, Holtmann said “We have to have better attention to details. We had some missed assignments the other day. As coaches we have to do a better job. I feel good about our 2-point percentage but our 3-point percentage needs to improve.”

+ Kaleb Wesson is finding ways to make positive impacts when teams try to take him away. Nebraska was double and triple teaming him. Credit to his continued maturation as a player that he can impact the game in other ways. His fitness level showed in his rebounding once again.

+ Andre Wesson is a senior wanting to be locked in to his team performing well.

+ Andre Wesson consistently competes in practice.

You can watch the full video below.

Posted by The Ozone on Friday, January 17, 2020