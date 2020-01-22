WATCH: Mickey Marotti On Ohio State Freshmen, Offseason Workouts

The Ohio State football program is getting into its offseason workouts as the Buckeyes turn the page to the 2020 season.

This is the first opportunity for the early-enrolling freshmen to make their mark on the program.

It’s also a chance for the team’s new leaders to start assuming their roles within the program.

Wednesday Mickey Marotti, Ohio State’s assistant athletic director for football sports performance, met with the media to take a look at what the Buckeyes are working on right now.

It’s the first time that Marotti has spoken with the Buckeye beat writers in several years, and a rare opportunity to meet with one of the most secretly influential people in the program.

Due to NCAA rules, Ohio State’s primary coaches are limited in how much time, and in what circumstances they’re able to spend around the players during the offseason.

That means that in some ways, Ryan Day turns the keys of the program over to Marotti to run the show for several months at a time.

Below, you can watch Marotti’s full press conference.