Save The Date: 2020 Ohio State Football Games, Camps, And More

College football season may seem far away, but there are plenty of Ohio State football-related events and activities to come this year. Many will happen long before the Buckeyes kick off their 2020 season.

From spring football and the spring game, to summer camps for kids, the start of fall camp, and then the season itself, there is a lot on the way.

The bottom line: it’s pretty much always Ohio State football season in Columbus, no matter what the calendar might say.

Here’s a look at what’s on the way later this year.

In some cases exact dates aren’t known yet, but the events have happened consistently enough in the past that we can make a fairly educated guess on when you can expect to see them pop up again in 2020.

In fact, one of those events is going on right now.

February 24 – March 1: NFL Combine

A total of 11 former Buckeyes will be in Indianapolis this week running through drills, taking tests, and going though interviews with teams in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft.

March 3: Spring Practice Starts

The Buckeyes will hit the field for their first practice of the spring on Tuesday, March 3. You may hear people on cable news channels referring to this as “Super Tuesday.” The return of OSU football is the reason why. [citation needed]

The first day of spring ball is a lot like the first games of baseball’s spring training. Most of the news comes from guys wearing different uniform numbers, working with different position groups, or who are or aren’t healthy enough to participate. But still, everyone seems to agree that it’s just good to have it back again.

It’s also our first glimpse at the 14 early-enrolling freshmen on the field.

March 25: Pro Day

This is a chance for OSU players who have exhausted their eligibility or turned pro early to run through a workout in front of NFL coaches and scouts inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Often, the future first-rounders will largely sit these out, but Dwayne Haskins opted to do a lot of throwing during the 2019 edition.

It’s also a great opportunity for some of the seniors who weren’t invited to the NFL Combine to show teams what they can do as they work to get drafted or signed as a free agent later in the year.

April 9 – 11: Coaches Clinic

The annual OSU football coaches’ clinic will be held the Thursday through Saturday of Spring Game weekend.

You can find more details here.

April 11: Spring Game

The 2020 OSU Spring Game will kick off inside Ohio Stadium sometime in the early afternoon on Saturday, April 11. The official kickoff time is still TBD.

Tickets are already available. General admission prices are $5 plus there will be a limited number of $15 reserved club seats.

Children under the age of 6 are free in the general admission areas only (everyone in club seating areas will be required to have a ticket). Current OSU students get in free with a valid OSU ID, and should enter the stadium through Gate 32.

June 3: Summer Camps Start

The OSU coaching staff will host its annual series of summer camps starting on June 3, 2020.

The one-day camps for players in grades 9+ are on June 3, 6, and 15.

Specialist camp is June 6.

Youth camps for players in grades 5 through 8 are June 8 and 9.

Ohio’s Fundamental Camp is for grades 9+ and is June 10 and 11.

The 7-on-7 camp is June 18.

July 23 – 24: Big Ten Media Days

The unofficial start to the Big Ten football season happens in Chicago, starting Thursday, July 23.

Head coaches and a handful of players from each of the Big Ten’s 14 member schools will be in attendance to preview the upcoming season.

Half of the schools appear on one day, and half on the other. OSU was on the first day last year, but there’s no guarantee that holds true in 2020.

Early August: Fall Camp Opens

The Buckeyes opened fall camp on Friday, August 2, 2019. That was four weeks and one day before the season opener against Florida Atlantic.

That would put the opening day of 2020’s fall camp somewhere around Friday, August 7. The exact date will be finalized sometime over the summer.

One of the most objectively weird annual traditions in Columbus, hotel check-in day, generally falls early the following week. So look for photos of your favorite Buckeye players and coaches carrying duffel bags, looking either confused or amused, and walking into a hotel sometime around Monday, August 10.

September 5: Bowling Green at Ohio State

The long wait is over. Real, honest-to-goodness Buckeye football is finally back in the Horseshoe.

You can find the rest of the 2020 Ohio State football schedule here if you still need to save those dates.