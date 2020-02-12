Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint Charged With Rape, Kidnapping

Ohio State senior defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were charged with rape and kidnapping on Tuesday by Columbus Police. Warrants were also issued for their arrests.

Ohio State has suspended both players from all team activities indefinitely.

Dan Hope with Eleven Warriors first reported the news of the charges.

The incident allegedly occurred February 4 and according to the complaint began with consensual sex between the victim and Riep. The alleged victim told Riep that she “did not want to continue” to engage in the activity per the complaint and then Wint entered the room and the two of them forced non-consensual sex and oral sex on the victim.

Both charges are first-degree felonies.

According to the report, Riep then drove the victim home, but only after he recorded her on video, telling her to say the incident was consensual.

Per the police report, Riep and Wint share the same residence.

Ohio State will provide more information regarding Riep and Wint when it becomes available.