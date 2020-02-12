Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint Dismissed From Ohio State Football

Cornerback Amir Riep and safety Jahsen Wint have been dismissed from the Ohio State football football program, effective immediately.

OSU head coach Ryan Day issued a statement Wednesday evening announcing the decision.

It reads as follows:

“I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program. I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations.

“The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

Riep and Wint were both charged with rape and kidnapping on Tuesday. They were immediately suspended from the team.

One day later, they have now been kicked off the team.

The charges stem from an incident that prosecutors say happened on February 4. According to the complaint, it began with consensual sex between the victim and Riep.

The complaint goes on to say that the alleged victim then told Riep that she “did not want to continue” to engage in the activity. She says that then Wint entered the room and the two of them forced non-consensual sex and oral sex.

Both charges are first-degree felonies. Riep and Wint are expected to be arraigned on the charges on Thursday morning.