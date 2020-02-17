Big Change On The Way For Chris Olave In 2020

Chris Olave is going to have a new look for the 2020 Ohio State football season.

The junior wide receiver announced on Twitter that he would be sporting a new jersey number this fall.

Olave wore No. 17 as a sophomore, but will be switching to No. 2 for his third year as a Buckeye.

That number was worn by JK Dobbins on offense last fall, and was available after the running back declared for the NFL Draft.

It was Olave’s jersey number in high school, but was already taken when he arrived in Columbus.

He waited his turn, and now will get to wear it again.

Wearing #2 next year 🏄🏾‍♂️ — Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) February 18, 2020

Olave’s announcement is just the first of what is expected to be a number of new… well… numbers on the team this year.

Single-digit jerseys are generally considered desirable by players, and often reserved for upperclassmen or other players who have earned them. For example, Jeff Okudah started his career in No. 29 before switching to No. 1.

Many of those are now available again, after players like Okudah, Dobbins, Chase Young, Damon Arnette, Chris Chugunov, Jordan Fuller, and Binjimen Victor exhausted their eligibility or left for the NFL.

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell, who wore No. 7 last year also announced that he would have a new digit or two this year.

RIP to the 7 era 😂🙏🏿 … switched it up on em ! — Teradja Mitchell (@teradja_) February 18, 2020

3 da hard way ‼️ — Teradja Mitchell (@teradja_) February 18, 2020

The change opens up one of the more logical jersey number pairings imaginable. CB Sevyn Banks has been badly miscast in a No. 12 jersey for the last two seasons. A long-overdue switch to 7 is finally be in the works.

I’m #7 YALL READY 🙏🏾 — Sev💰 (@SevynBanks) February 18, 2020

Additional changes will undoubtedly leak out before the start of spring practice in a couple weeks.

Right now, here’s a list of the single-digit jerseys, along with the Buckeyes who are listed on the 2020 roster as wearing them.

Olave and Mitchell’s numbers have already been switched to reflect their announcements.

1: Justin Fields (offense)

2: Chris Olave (offense)

3: Teradja Mitchell (defense)

4: none

5: Garrett Wilson (offense), Baron Browning (defense)

6: Jameson Williams (offense), Taron Vincent (defense)

7: Kamryn Babb (offense), Sevyn Banks (defense)

8: Xavier Johnson (offense), Javontae Jean-Baptiste (defense)

9: none