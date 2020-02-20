Buckeye Shootaround — Ohio State at Iowa | Tip-Off Time, TV, Lineups

The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-8, 7-7) head to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to take on the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 9-6) Thursday night for a 7:00 pm tip on ESPN. The Buckeyes have won five of their last six games, including a 68-52 win over Purdue on Saturday. Iowa, meanwhile, has alternated wins and losses over their last seven outings. Having won at Minnesota 58-55 on Sunday, they are now due for a loss.

Opening Tip

Who: Ohio State at Iowa

What: Men’s Basketball

Where: Iowa City, IA — Carver-Hawkeye Arena

When: Thursday 7:00 pm (ESPN)

Why: Because Ed Horton must never be forgiven.

Line: Iowa -2.5

The Ohio State Buckeyes

Three-Point Territory

+ Iowa leads the all-time series with Ohio State 78-76. The Buckeyes are 49-27 in Columbus and 25-50 in Iowa City. The teams have met three times on neutral courts with the Buckeyes winning two. Ohio State is 15-18 all-time in games when Iowa is ranked among the Top 25 and 24-13 when the Buckeyes carry an Associated Press Top 25 ranking into the game vs. the Hawkeyes. When both teams are ranked in games vs. one another, the Buckeyes are 5-3. Ohio State has won the last three games vs. Iowa when the Hawkeyes were ranked at the time of the game vs. the Buckeyes, including a 76-69 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Feb. 4, 2014 over the No. 17 Hawkeyes. Ohio State was unranked in all three of the wins over ranked Iowa squads.

+ Senior Andre Wesson has faced Iowa five times, most on the Ohio State roster. He averages 6.6 points and two rebounds in the series. Junior Kaleb Wesson averages 12 points and 6.8 rebounds in four meetings while sophomore Justin Ahrens averages 17.5 points and 3.0 boards in the series. He has faced Iowa twice. His 29 points, which included a 6-10 effort from 3-point range and a 9-9 effort at the foul line, were instrumental in a 90-70 win over the Hawkeyes last year in Columbus.

+ Ohio State went 9-20 (.450) from beyond the arc against Purdue, the highest shooting percentage since the win over Penn State (12/7/19). Chris Holtmann’s record against the Boilermakers improved to 3-2. Holtmann’s record when leading with 5:00 left in the game is now 16-2 at Ohio State this season and 56-4 in his three years. Kyle Young recorded a career high 16 points. His previous career high of 15 was set earlier this season against Stetson (11/18/19). Young went 4-4 from the free throw line and 6-9 (.667) from the floor. Luther Muhammad hit his seventh game in double-digits this season with his 11 points. He has made 6-of-10 three-pointers over the last three games and is 9-of-13 from the field overall.

The Iowa Hawkeyes

What You Need To Know

+ Iowa redshirt freshman guard CJ Fredrick has been out for a week with a sprained ankle. He is the third-leading scorer on the team at 9.8 points per game. He has scored over 20 points in four different games this season. Head coach Fran McCaffery said on Wednesday that Fredrick is “day-to-day” and answered “maybe” when asked if Fredrick would play against Ohio State. That decision will ultimately come during shootaround prior to the game.

+ Thursday’s game will be only the third Top-25 Showdown between the two teams over the past 20 seasons, with the other two coming in 2006 (Chicago) and 2014 (Columbus).

+ Luka Garza (23.7) and Joe Wieskamp (14.9) combine to average 38.6 points per game, which is the fifth best Division I scoring duo in the country. Garza tallied 38 points at Indiana (Feb. 13). The 38 points were two points shy of matching the Assembly Hall single-game record by an opponent. Garza has the two highest single-game point totals in the Big Ten this year: 44 at Michigan & 38 at Indiana. Garza has scored 20+ points in 11 straight Big Ten games, the longest streak by a Hawkeye since Fred Brown (13) in 1971 and most by any Big Ten player over the last 20 years. Garza’s 617 points are most by an Iowa junior and 10th most in a single-season.

+ Iowa is 12-1 at home, winning its last 11 straight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since its only loss to DePaul (Nov. 11). Iowa leads the Big Ten in scoring offense (78.2); the Hawkeyes led the conference in scoring two of the last six previous seasons, including last year. In Big Ten games only, Iowa leads the league in scoring (76.5), field goal percentage (.444), and assists (16.5).

+ Connor McCaffery is the only player in the country with 95+ assists and less than 25 turnovers. He also leads the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.26).