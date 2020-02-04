Buckeye Shootaround — Ohio State at Michigan | Tip-Off Time, TV, Lineups

The Ohio State Buckeyes (14-7, 4-6) travel to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines (13-8, 4-6) Tuesday night for a 7:00 pm tip on ESPN2. The Buckeyes are currently in the middle of their first 2-game winning streak since mid-December. Similarly, the Wolverines are also enjoying their first 2-game winning streak since late December. Michigan’s most recent win was Saturday against No. 25 Rutgers (69-63).

Opening Tip

Who: Ohio State at Michigan

What: Men’s Basketball

Where: Ann Arbor, MI — Crisler Center

When: Tuesday 7:00 pm (ESPN2)

Why: Because what would an Ohio State basketball season be without a trip to Ann Arbor.

Line: Michigan -2.5

The Ohio State Buckeyes

Three-Point Territory

+ Ohio State leads the all-time series with Michigan 97-78. Th e Buckeyes are 56-27 in Columbus and 37-48 in Ann Arbor. The teams have met six times on a neutral court with Ohio State owning a 4-2 record in those games. Andre Wesson has faced the Wolverines four times, most on the Ohio State roster. He averages 4.8 points and just under three rebounds in the series. Kaleb Wesson averages 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in three career meetings.

+ Four Buckeyes scored in double figures against Indiana. Kaleb Wesson (15), CJ Walker (14), Justin Ahrens (11) and Andre Wesson (10). The Buckeyes had eight second-chance points and held the Hoosiers to zero. Chris Holtmann’s record against Indiana improves to 6-3. Justin Ahrens put up 11 points, scoring in double digits for the second time this season. Ahrens has notched double figures in back-to-back games.

+ CJ Walker poured in 14 points against IU, his second highest total this season. That total pushed him over the 600 mark for his career, which includes 163 points as a Buckeye. With 11 rebounds, Kaleb Wesson moved up two spots to No. 24 on the list of all-time leading rebounders at Ohio State. Kaleb Wesson earned his ninth double-double of the season against the Hoosiers and the 15th of his career. Wesson scored 15 points and has scored in double digits in all but two games this season.

The Michigan Wolverines

What You Need To Know

+ Franz Wagner was the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week. He averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes on the hardwood. He shot 52.4 percent from the field, making several key drives that were instrumental in snapping a four-game losing streak.

+ Jon Teske continues to lead U-M in scoring (13.6), rebounding (7.6), blocks (2.0) & steals (1.2).

+ Zavier Simpson returned to U-M following a single game suspension for violating team policies. In the B1G Super Saturday win vs. Rutgers, Simpson fi nished with nine points, 10 assists and three steals in 38 minutes. Simpson ranks second in the nation for total assists (167) and per game average (8.4). He needs just two more assists (598) to become just the second Wolverine to surpass 600 in a career. Simpson only trails U-M record holder Gary Grant (731).

+ What a week it was for Brandon Johns, Jr. He averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, shot 63.2 percent from the fi eld and 62.5 percent from long range. After posting a career-best 16 points while grabbing seven rebounds in the win at Nebraska, he followed with a new career-best 20 points, with a career-high four 3-pointers, in the B1G Super Saturday win over No. 25 Rutgers.

+ After missing six games with a groin injury, Isaiah Livers returned to the lineup starting against Illinois (Jan. 25). Unfortunately for Livers, he left the game after 20 minutes aggravating the hip and leg area around his previous injury. He is listed as day-to-day, while he continues to be evaluated by U-M’s medical staff . Without Livers, U-M has gone 4-4.