Buckeye Shootaround — Purdue at Ohio State | Tip-Off Time, TV, Lineups

The Ohio State Buckeyes (16-8, 6-7) and the Purdue Boilermakers (14-11, 7-7) meet Saturday for a 12:07 pm tip-off on FOX. The Buckeyes have won four of their last five, including a 72-66 win over Rutgers on Wednesday. Purdue has won three of four, but last their last outing 88-76 at home to Penn State. This is the only meeting between these two teams during the regular season.

Opening Tip

Who: Purdue at Ohio State

What: Men’s Basketball

Where: Columbus, OH — Value City Arena

When: Saturday 12:07 pm (FOX)

Why: Because .500 in conference play gets you in the Tourney.

Line: Ohio State -5.0

The Ohio State Buckeyes

Three-Point Territory

+ Ohio State will play before at least five sold out crowds at Value City Arena in 2020. The Wisconsin (19,049, Jan. 3), Indiana (18,809, Feb. 1), Purdue (18,809, Feb. 15), Maryland (18,809, Feb. 23) and Michigan (18,809, March 1) games are sellouts. There is limited availability for Illinois (March 5). Ohio State is 61-19 all-time when games are sold out at Value City Arena. Ohio State is 53-16 in sold out games against the Big Ten, including a 20-11 record against ranked conference opponents. The last sellout at VCA was vs. Wisconsin Jan. 3, 2020 (L, 61-57).

+ Purdue leads the all-time series with Ohio State 88-84. Th e Buckeyes are 54-30 in Columbus and 27-57 in West Lafayette. The teams have met four times on neutral courts with the Buckeyes winning three. Andre Wesson has faced Purdue four times, most on the Ohio State roster. He averages 10.3 points and two rebounds in the series.

+ Four Buckeyes scored in double figures in the win over Rutgers: Kaleb Wesson (16), Andre Wesson (13), Luther Muhammad (10) and Duane Washington Jr. (10). Holtmann’s OSU teams are 52-3 when building a double-digit lead in a game, including a 24-1 record vs. Big Ten opponents. Holtmann’s teams are 30-0 when building 20-point leads. Ohio State has made at least one 3-pointer in 200 consecutive games. Kaleb Wesson went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Wesson has scored in double-digits in 21 of the last 24 games. With 16 points, Wesson moved to No. 41 on the all-time Ohio State scoring list with 1,245 career points. He passed Jamaal Brown (1,139) and Richard Schnittker (1,129).

The Purdue Boilermakers

What You Need To Know

+ In Purdue victories, the Boilermakers have five players averaging at least 9.6 points per game and are shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from long range. In Purdue losses, Purdue has only three players averaging at least 7.0 points per game and are shooting 36.5 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from long distance.

+ Purdue is 13-0 this year and 33-1 since the start of last year when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent. The lone loss came to Virginia in last year’s Elite Eight. The Boilermakers are 1-10 when shooting a lower field goal percentage than its opponent (win vs. VCU). Purdue is 9-2 when scoring at least 70 points this year (losses to Michigan and Penn State), but is just 5-9 when being held under 70 points.

+ Purdue freshmen and sophomores have combined for 1,023 points this year (40.6 PPG), accounting for 59.1 percent of Purdue’s scoring this year.

+ Purdue’s bench is averaging 33.3 points per game while shooting 75 of 141 (.532) from the field and 27 of 56 (.482) from 3-point range over the last six games.

+ Purdue is 34-5 since the start of the 2017-18 season when making 10 or more 3-pointers in a game. When Sasha Stefanovic scores in double figures this year, the Boilermakers are 9-1. Purdue is 28-5 when Matt Haarms scores in double figures. Purdue is 122-12 under Painter when scoring at least 80 points, including 36-2 since the start of 2017-18. Purdue is 154-6 when holding foes to 59 or fewer points during the Matt Painter era.