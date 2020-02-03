Buckeye SloopCast: S5E45 – Life Over Basketball

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle begin with Ohio State football recruiting. Signing day is this week and the fellas discuss whether or not the Buckeyes are done. They also talk about the 2021 class and what OSU will be focused on most. The show then turns to basketball and DJ Carton’s departure from the program for mental health reasons. The fellas have a conversation about Chris Holtmann’s support before discussing the basketball team as a whole. All of this and much, much more.

The Rundown

Is the 2020 recruiting class done?

#OhioState adds another big man from Ohio

Is #OhioState looking to add more DTs?

Did Urban change high school football in Ohio?

The #Buckeyes’ biggest focus in the 2021 class?

Love and appreciation for DJ Carton

Big props to Chris Holtmann and #OhioState

Why it’s unselfish for Carton to step away

Holtmann blasts those with “antiquated thinking”

Troubling trend at #OhioState in recent years

Has #OhioState regained their momentum?

Seems like Ahrens and Young are back at full health

Would proposed transfer rule help or hurt #OhioState?

Rebranding The Crew?

Paper Morning

Mind My Business

