The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E46 – But With a Whimper

In this edition of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle cover Ohio State’s relatively low-key signing day from Wednesday. They have a conversation regarding Cameron Martinez and his decision to wait. They also discuss the fact that the Buckeyes aren’t at 85 scholarships yet. The fellas also discuss Mark Dantonio’s ouster and the Buckeye basketball team.

The Rundown

National Signing Day passes with a whimper

The changing geography of high school talent

Martinez takes his time and makes a good call

#OhioState and getting to 85

What team could make the playoff jump in 2020?

What if #OhioState wasn’t scarlet and gray?

Why the XFL might work this time

#OhioState and the NFL Combine

Dantonio is out at MSU

Can #OhioState still make the tournament?

How many B1G teams go dancing?

Parade Rainer

1st Shift 2nd Shift

