The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E47 – Fickell Spurns Sparty

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle recap the week that was at Ohio State. They discuss the departures of Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. The Michigan State hire of Mel Tucker is also a topic. The fellas talk about the new Buckeye secondary and wonder where they’d be without Shaun Wade. They talk all of this and much, much, more.
The Rundown
Riep and Wint are gone.
Is Cincinnati a better job than MSU?
What happened to Michigan State?
Iowa of The East
Previewing the new defensive back group
Who will step up at safety for #OhioState?
Thank god for Shaun Wade, right?
Is Pac12 still P5?
The LB/Safety hybrid is a lie
Oversigning… Why it WAS a big deal
Is the stationary QB endangered?
Basketball #Buckeyes on a roll
Sometimes it’s as simple as making your shots
Spirit of The Bear
Hollow
patreon.com/SloopCast
teespring.com/stores/the-sloopcast
themadcanadianbbq.com