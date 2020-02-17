The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E47 – Fickell Spurns Sparty

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle recap the week that was at Ohio State. They discuss the departures of Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. The Michigan State hire of Mel Tucker is also a topic. The fellas talk about the new Buckeye secondary and wonder where they’d be without Shaun Wade. They talk all of this and much, much, more.

The Rundown

Riep and Wint are gone.

Is Cincinnati a better job than MSU?

What happened to Michigan State?

Iowa of The East

Previewing the new defensive back group

Who will step up at safety for #OhioState?

Thank god for Shaun Wade, right?

Is Pac12 still P5?

The LB/Safety hybrid is a lie

Oversigning… Why it WAS a big deal

Is the stationary QB endangered?

Basketball #Buckeyes on a roll

Sometimes it’s as simple as making your shots

Spirit of The Bear

Hollow

