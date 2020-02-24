Buckeye SloopCast: S5E48 – Grilling Gerdeman

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared welcomes in Tony Gerdeman to help with the show while Kyle is on vacation. The two of them talk all sorts of Buckeye topics as Jared fires off questions and Tony tries to answer them. They talk parity in college football and whether anybody outside of Ohio State, Alabama, or Clemson will win it all this season. They also discuss which Buckeye freshman will have the biggest impact this season and which area is of the greatest concern for the Buckeyes. All of this and much, much more get covered.

The Rundown

Gerd predicts the 2020 national champs (b/c I made him)

Has Bama been surpassed?

Position battle: QB2

The state of parity in college football

Luke Fickell: UC, MSU, and USC

Realistic expectations for the Basketball Buckeyes

Holtmann, Carton, and the future of the Buckeyes

Which 2020 freshman makes the biggest impact?

The secondary is the primary issue

Comparing and contrasting Urban & Day

Heisman 2020… Is Fields the man to beat?

Is Master Teague THE running back at #OhioState?

Is This Jonathan Cooper’s year?

#OhioState’s OLine depth is outstanding

Is the XFL here for the long run?

Pray For Sleep

Ask Us

