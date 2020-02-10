Buckeye Weekly Podcast — The Kerry Coombs Impact

In this episode of the Buckeye Weekly podcast, Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr apologize for the scheduling hiccup with the show. They then discuss the big news of Luke Fickell passing on the Michigan State job. So what does MSU do now? The fellas then talk about OSU’s signing day and the introductions of Kerry Coombs and Corey Dennis and what those two coaches bring to Ohio State. They also discuss Cameron Martinez’s future, Paris Johnson’s lofty goals, what brought Gee Scott to OSU, and much, much more.

If you would like an ad-free version of this podcast, and access to other bonus podcasts and pre- and postgame videos, you can sign up for the Buckeye Weekly podcast’s Patreon page and choose your desired subscription tier.

We ask that you do us a solid and rate and review us on Apple Podcasts so that more people can see us and hear us. Subscribing is cool too. As always, we’re on Google and you can download this show as well.

We are also on Sticher, the TuneIn App, and IHeartRadio as well.

You can also subscribe to The-Ozone Radio Network on iTunes and have an Ohio State podcast delivered to you every time they drop.

You can also always visit our Podcasts page here, which is tucked inside the Football tab in the menu at the top of this page.

[Buckeye Weekly is an Ohio State podcast that covers Ohio State football, Ohio State recruiting, and Ohio State basketball.]