Buckeyes Make Latest Cut for Top CB Target Jakailin Johnson

Four-star cornerback Jakailin “JK” Johnson released his Top 6 on Friday and included the Buckeyes in his list.

Ohio State was joined by USC, Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, and Clemson.

Recruitment still open pic.twitter.com/9IznvsviNL — JK Johnson (@jakailin6) February 14, 2020

Johnson (6-0 168) attends DeSmet High School in St. Louis, Missouri, and is ranked the No. 5 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 52 player overall. Rivals ranks him the No. 2 corner in the nation. Both services have Johnson as the top player in the state.

Ohio State offered Johnson back in May and he has remained one of their top cornerback targets.

Five Crystal Ball projections have been made and all five are pointing at the Buckeyes, as are all three of Rivals’ FutureCast projections.

Johnson is comfortable playing press coverage and does it very well in high school. He is an aggressive defender with length who has the ability to catch up quickly. His highlights also show a consistent ability to find the ball, though it would be rare to see a highlight package from a cornerback who doesn’t.

The Buckeyes will be looking to take at least two cornerbacks in the 2021 class and they do not yet have any committed.

Five-star Virginia cornerback Tony Grimes is the top player at his position in the 2021 cycle and everyone is after him, including the Buckeyes. Suwanee, Georgia prospect Jordan Hancock is the No. 15 corner in the nation. He reportedly has an official visit scheduled for Ohio State this June.

With new secondary coach Kerry Coombs back in the saddle, he has undoubtedly spent time watching film of the top 2021 prospects. He is also very likely reshuffling the recruiting deck in the secondary to fit what he is looking for.

Coombs will then set his sights on that list and be as relentless as the NCAA’s calendar allows.

Much of that effort, however, will continue to be placed on Jakailin Johnson until something changes.

Jakailin Johnson Highlights

[Jakailin Johnson photo courtesy 247Sports.com. | Ohio State Buckeyes]