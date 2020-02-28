Buckeyes Wrap Up Winter With ‘Harley Davidson Workout’

The Ohio State football team’s 2020 winter conditioning drills are now officially in the books. Friday morning, the team took part in the annual ‘Harley Davidson Workout.’

It’s an annual tradition inside the walls of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center since strength guru Mickey Marotti arrived.

Following the final morning of conditioning drills, Marotti and the other strength staff members dress as bikers and he rides his Harley inside the WHAC.

Afterwards, the players pose for photos with the bike.

You can find all of those photos in the tweet embedded below.

Those are interesting because they are sometimes the first somewhat official indication of a position switch. The photos are posed by position group, so when Cade Stover, who was a defensive end at the Fiesta Bowl, is posing with the tight ends, that can be somewhat telling.

Cormontae Hamilton, who was a tight end in 2019, is now with the defensive linemen.

There are also a few players notable by their absence. Josh Proctor and Baron Browning are among the returning players who aren’t included in the shots. That can sometimes be an indication that the players are recovering from some kind of injury.

Winter conditioning is a time when the players can focus on building their bodies to get ready for the demands of spring football. It’s a necessary and important part of the calendar around the OSU program, but that doesn’t mean it’s everyone’s favorite.

The Harley Davidson Workout marks the end of that stretch, and helps turn the page to spring ball.

It all started back in January. At that time, Marotti laid out what was about to happen for the team, and why it was so crucial for them to start building the 2020 OSU team right away.

“It’s kind of a general time just general fitness, getting them back into strength training and running and flexibility, mobility,” Marotti said on January 22.

“I look at the team that just left or the team prior. And then you look at what you have coming back and then you look at the team building, like how what we need to do for the team.”

The next step comes with the team-wide workouts that started earlier this year.

“The month of February is kind of the month that like we hold our hat on around here. Like that’s when it is dark and it’s early and it’s hard and it’s adverse and it’s everything that you want out of it,” he said.

“Month of March you got spring ball, but I call it perpetual development. From the time they walk in that door from the from the first day to the time they leave and go to play the Senior Bowl, it is professional development, you’re trying to get better every day you’re in here, every month, every year as you go through.”

The Buckeyes will hold their first spring practice Monday morning at the WHAC.

Spring ball ends with the 2020 Ohio State Spring Game inside Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 11.

The program has shared several glimpses behind the curtain throughout the workouts. You can watch some of those below.

