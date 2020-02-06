For Cameron Martinez, It’ll Be ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’

There is a genre of books known as “Choose Your Own Adventure” where after a few pages of reading, the reader is given an option of two different directions they might like to go.

“If you would like Sir Lancelot to attempt to slay the dragon, turn to page 59. If you would like Sir Lancelot to turn around and get back to safety like a smart man, turn to page 82.”

Readers are presented with options throughout the book, and each option leads to a different path.

There is a similar scenario that will be unfolding this summer at Ohio State with incoming freshman Cameron Martinez.

Martinez, who signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday, was a two-time Player of the Year in the state of Michigan as an option quarterback. He won’t be a quarterback at Ohio State, however, which is where the adventure begins.

Ranked the No. 14 athlete in the 2020 class, it was expected that Martinez (5-11 183) would play defense for the Buckeyes somewhere in the secondary. But when you have a player like Martinez who has rushed for 6,954 yards in high school — including 2,124 as a senior while producing 47 touchdowns — it would be a smidge foolish not to maybe give him a look on offense.

“We’ll give him an opportunity to play on either side of the ball when he first gets in, which is unique, but this is somebody who played quarterback in high school, very, very productive and doesn’t have a lot of experience playing any other position,” Buckeye head coach Ryan Day said on Wednesday.

“So we’re going to allow him to do both when he gets here, do some returning and kind of figure out where that goes. And we’re excited about that because we think he’s really competitive. I think he’s one of the most under-recruited kids in the entire country. Really excited for he and his family to be joining us.”

Martinez and the Buckeyes will read a few pages this summer and then come to the point where they have to choose the next part of the adventure.

One direction could be running back.

Back in the spring and summer, it was looking like Ohio State would be signing a pair of running backs in the 2020 cycle, but both players being targeted at that time fell through.

The Buckeyes did end up signing one running back in Miyan Williams out of Cincinnati Winton Woods, but with Martinez’s ability to run the ball, he could also be an option in the backfield.

“He could be, he could be,” Day said. “You saw what he did in his highlight film when he was a running back. He has the ability to do that. We’ll start him at that H who can come into the backfield and take some handoffs. And who knows, that’s what’s exciting about him. I think he does have the ability or he could go play nickel or go play corner. We’ll allow him to have a lot of feedback in this. We want him to have a bunch of say in what he likes and feels most comfortable with. But he’s definitely an option.”

Before there are any looks at running back, however, Martinez’s career will start in the slot at H-back on offense and at outside corner on defense.

Martinez will get his feet wet at cornerback and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will determine what needs to happen from there. As Coombs explained it on Wednesday, all possible cornerbacks start on the outside at first, then if that doesn’t work out, they move inside to the slot cornerback position manned so well by Shaun Wade last season. Then some will move to safety if slot corner isn’t for them.

To put it another way, there could be several forks in the road for Martinez as he writes the next few chapters of his own adventure.

One thing that won’t require some kind of choice is Coombs’ desire to see Martinez find the position that best suits him. Even if Coombs has to get into a tug-of-war battle with OSU receivers coach Brian Hartline.

“We’ll fight like crazy,” he said of his desire to have Martinez on defense. “Now, here’s what I’ll tell you, we’ve been down this road with a lot of really good players. I recruited Parris Campbell, and I thought Parris Campbell was gonna be a first-round corner. I told him that from the beginning of his recruitment, and I said, ‘Man, Parris, you’re gonna be a first rounder.’ I walked by his locker for three years saying, ‘Parris. Come on, come in my room. You’ll be a first-round corner.’

“He never did. He was a great wide receiver, right? Gareon Conley played wide receiver in high school. You got Bradley Roby who played wide receiver and was committed to Vanderbilt as wide receiver. You get them here and they start to see and they start to feel comfortable doing one or the other, and their career takes off.”

On signing day, Martinez expressed a desire to begin his career at defense, and while he will go wherever he is needed, Coombs echoed Day’s sentiments that you get the most out of a player when he’s playing the position that he’s happiest playing.

And that also happens to be where the best adventures are.

“So my expectation, I watched a nine-minute highlight film of Cam Martinez and every time he touched the ball he scored, or he threw the ball to somebody who scored. Well, if Ryan Day says he’s going to be dynamic on our offense, I’m all in because scoring points is really good for the defense,” Coombs said.

“If he comes in here, and he says, ‘Coach, I want to play defense.’ I’m all in. I’m gonna fight like crazy to have him because we want to have great players in our room. But I also think a player and a kid plays the best when he’s happiest and he’s doing the thing that he is most passionate about.”