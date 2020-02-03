Two-Minute Drill: Chris Holtmann, CJ Walker Preview Trip to Ann Arbor

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann met with reporters on Monday to preview Tuesday’s upcoming game at Michigan. The Buckeyes are coming off of a win over Indiana and are hoping to continue their winning ways in Ann Arbor. Also speaking with reporters was point guard CJ Walker.

Here are the highlights of what was said. Videos of each session are below as well.

Chris Holtmann

+ There is no new update on DJ Carton.

+ This is a quick turnaround, especially against a talented and veteran group.

+ The transition of coaches has been pretty seamless at Michigan.

+ The Buckeyes have to figure out a way to defend the three better. There have certainly been instances of players who don’t normally shoot well having good nights against OSU for some reason. “That’s a number that we’ve got to continue to address.”

+ There will be a bunch of ball screening tomorrow night from Michigan. Xavier Simpson is a very smart player and processes and reads things like a quarterback. The ball screen defense is going to be tested. It’s been good at times but it has to continue to get better.

+ Ball movement has been good the last two games and the last couple of weeks. Indiana commits two to the ball, so if you can make the right read, there will be good movement.

+ When you’re in the best league in the country, teams are going to have ups and downs. “When you’re in a league this deep and this good, it’s going to happen.” Michigan beat several good teams. “They did that.” It’s an entire season, not just a snippet of a few weeks. Michigan is a good team and will have a good finish to the year.

+ There is perspective when you see other teams struggle in the league, “but it doesn’t make you feel any better.”

+ He is interested to see how the increased minutes for some guys plays out. “I’m interested to see how we grow and move depending on what that timeframe looks like.”

+ Michigan is similar in a lot of ways to what they have been under their former coaching staff. They have recruited well and they have depth. And like last year, they don’t turn it over.

+ Justin Ahrens is carving out a spot through consistent play. He provided three critical threes to put Indiana away.

+ Stamina and foul trouble are the two major concerns with CJ Walker, as well as Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington. They’ll need to be mindful of practice time. They may have to slide somebody down a position, like Andre Wesson or Justin Ahrens to the two.

+ They will have to find other ways to get to the free throw line without DJ Carton. You can’t force it with guys when that isn’t their strength.

+ They are still trying to be cautious with Kyle Young’s workload because of his leg.

+ Michigan center Jon Teske is an elite defender and Kaleb Wesson is going to have to realize that and not get frustrated.

+ Luther Muhammad is dealing with a shoulder injury that he was able to play through this past weekend.

+ There is definitely a benefit in the year where transfers sit out. It benefits the players who transfer so that they can get accustomed to their new environment. It also benefits the player who doesn’t end up leaving because they don’t want to sit out. Holtmann sees value in the one-tie transfer exemption. When Holtmann played, there was a stigma attached to transfers. On the sheer number of transfers in college basketball today: “It’s the reality of the day we’re in and I’ve long since accepted it.”

+ Andre Wesson is really efficient right now. He has slowed down and is making better decisions. “He’s really taken that next step that you hope a senior takes.”

CJ Walker

+ Michigan is a well-coached team with a point guard who controls what they do. They have had some rough moments like OSU has.

+ Walker has been playing against Xavier Simpson since the third grade. They talk on social media. They have played in Midwest tournaments in AAU all the way to national tournaments. They don’t talk every day, but they keep in touch. “Nothing to crazy.”

+ He has pretty much forgotten about the last time he played against Michigan while he was at Florida State and the Wolverines knocked them out of the Elite 8.

+ Xavier Simpson executes Michigan’s offense very well and they have bigs who can shoot.

+ He feels he had a very solid game against Indiana after watching the film, but he still needs to improve. He took the right shots and did the right things for his teammates, but needs to remain engaged given how many minutes he’s going to be playing now.

+ He would be in favor of the Big Ten’s proposal of allowing one free transfer without having to sit out. It’s frustrating to have to sit out and not be able to play.

+ The Indiana game went well because they went back to their roots. They moved the ball and played inside out with Kaleb Wesson.

+ Other players stepped up with assists, like Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington. People have to step up without Carton and that’s what they’re doing right now.

+ This team hasn’t defended the three as well as they need to and they must improve their defensive awareness. They are getting better at it because they’re working at it.