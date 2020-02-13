Top Buckeye RB Target Evan Pryor Puts OSU in Final Six

Four-star running back Evan Pryor released his final six schools on Thursday and the Buckeyes made the cut along with North Carolina, Georgia, USC, Oklahoma, and Penn State.

Pryor (5-10 190) plays for William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina and is the No. 5 running back in the nation per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 87 player in the nation and the No. 4 player in his state.

Pryor has visited Ohio State a couple of times, including last season for the Penn State game. OSU receivers coach Brian Hartline reportedly visited Pryor two weeks ago.

As a ball carrier, Pryor is electric and has some JK Dobbins to him. He is very fast and does not need much room to create distance. Like Dobbins, he is able to go east and west without losing much speed. Pryor is also a capable receiver out of the backfield.

The Buckeyes do not yet have a running back committed in the 2021 class, but they are in contact with a number of the nation’s top tailback prospects.

Four weeks ago, IMG running back Lovasea Carroll put OSU in his top five. Carroll is ranked the No. 10 tailback in the nation.

Ohio State is also recruiting Will Shipley, who is the No. 2 all-purpose back in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina. Currently, Notre Dame holds 60% of his Crystal Ball projections.

West Bloomfield, Michigan prospect Donovan Edwards is the No. 2 running back in the 2021 class and right now it appears that this will come down to a battle between Ohio State and Michigan. The Wolverines have received six of the seven Crystal Ball projections.

The Buckeyes will also be battling the Maize and Blue for Cincinnati Roger Bacon running back Corey Kiner. Kiner is ranked the No. 7 running back in the nation.

Ohio State could look to take two running backs in the 2021 cycle, provided they find the right two. Evan Pryor will remain at the top of the Buckeyes’ wish list.

Evan Pryor Highlights

[Evan Pryor photo courtesy Evan Pryor / Twitter. Ohio State Buckeyes]