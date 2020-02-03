Five-Star Forward Kendall Brown Taking Official Visit to OSU This Month

According to a report from Jake Weingarten of StockRisers.com, 5-star Wichita, Kansas forward Kendall Brown will be taking an official visit to Ohio State the weekend of February 22nd.

Just like that: Ohio State will host five-star junior Kendall Brown for an official visit the weekend of February 22nd, his father told @Stockrisers. https://t.co/rt1oewqAvy — Jake (@jakeweingarten) February 3, 2020

Brown is ranked the No. 6 small forward in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 20 player overall. He has already taken an official visit to Marquette.

Along with Marquette, the other schools he is currently talking to include Illinois, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Texas, Maryland, and Baylor.

On the court, Brown is a very talented finisher and can handle the basketball well enough to get by his man and create for others. He will need to continue getting stronger with his jumper because it doesn’t look like it will currently allow for him to get a jump shot off with a defender of similar size in his face. He is only a junior, however, so there is still plenty of room for continued growth in that area.

Here is the scouting report from 247Sports.

Extremely athletic with good length for a wing. Very quick getting off the floor. A finesse slasher type player. Has ability to finish tough shots. Not a long range shooter at this point. Handles and passes well. Serves as secondary ball handler. Disruptive and versatile defender. Improving shooting range is key to his development.

Ohio State has the No. 3 2021 class in the nation at the moment. Chris Holtmann currently has two commits in the 2021 cycle in point guard Meechie Johnson and forward Kalen Etzler.

Both players are from the state of Ohio. Johnson is ranked the No. 5 combo guard in the nation and the No. 79 player overall. He is ranked the No. 2 player in the state behind Akron guard Malaki Branham. Etzler (6-8 195) is the No. 27 power forward in the class and the No. 166 player overall. He is ranked the No. 4 player in Ohio.

Kendall Brown Highlights

[Kendall Brown photo courtesy Nike. | Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball]