Former Buckeyes Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint Indicted for Rape, Kidnapping

A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint for two felony counts each of rape and one felony count each of kidnapping.

The indictment stems from an incident that occurred February 4, where according to the indictment, both Riep and Wint restrained the victim and forced her into vaginal and oral sex.

The charges carry with them a maximum consecutive term of 33 years in prison and registration as sex offenders.

Riep and Wint were charged one week after the incident and were immediately suspended from the Ohio State football team. One day later, both players were dismissed from the program by Buckeye head coach Ryan Day.

“I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program. I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations.

“The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

At their arraignment last week, bond for Riep was set at $100,000 and bond for Wint was set at $75,000. They were ordered to refrain from saying anything about the alleged victim on social media.

According to the initial complaint, the incident began with consensual sex between the victim and Riep. The alleged victim told Riep that she “did not want to continue” to engage in the activity per the complaint and then Wint entered the room and the two of them forced non-consensual sex and oral sex on the victim.

According to the report, Riep then drove the victim home, but only after he recorded her on video, telling her to say the incident was consensual.