Kyle McCord, Donovan Jackson Ranked As 5-Star Recruits

The Ohio State football program went nearly a decade after Braxton Miller before it signed another high school quarterback recruit ranked as a 5-star prospect.

If things stay the way they are right now, it could happen twice in 12 months.

First was CJ Stroud, who finished as the No. 29 player and a 5-star prospect in 247’s rankings of the 2020 class. He signed with OSU in December and is already enrolled.

And for the class of 2021, Kyle McCord is now ranked as a 5-star prospect in the 247 Composite, a consensus average of the three top industry sources. McCord has been committed to the Buckeyes since last April.

He’s not the only Buckeye commit who took a major jump in the newly-updated rankings on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is rated as the top guard prospect in the nation in the 247 Composite, and is now considered the No. 8 player in the nation regardless of position by 247’s own rankings.

There are only two players rated higher than Jackson by 247 who are committed. One of them is Jack Sawyer, a 5-star defensive end from Pickerington who is also pledged to Ohio State. Sawyer is the No. 3 player overall in 247’s rankings, and No. 2 in the Composite.

Overall, the Buckeyes now hold commitments from eight players ranked among the top 101 in the 247 Composite. In addition to the three players named above, WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. is No. 60, WR Jayden Ballard is No. 77, DT Mike Hall is No. 91, LB Reid Carrico is No. 96, and OL Ben Christman is No. 101.

That means OSU currently holds commitments from eight of the 10 highest-ranked players currently pledged to any Big Ten program. The only other two are committed to Michigan.

The core of highly-touted recruits has the Buckeyes sitting atop the 2021 team rankings, just ahead of Clemson, which has one fewer commit.

Ryan Day’s staff has already locked in commitments from each of the top-5 players in the state of Ohio for 2021: Sawyer, Ballard, Hall, Carrico, and Christman.

The Buckeyes are also a contender for the top overall prospect in 247’s rankings, DT J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash. If that school sounds familiar, it’s probably because it produced 2020 OSU WR signee Gee Scott, Jr.

Scott has already said that he’s working to bring more players from his home state to become Buckeyes. Tuimoloau is presumably at the top of his list.

There are still 10 months to go before any of the 2021 recruits can sign their Letter of Intent and make things official. But right now, the Buckeyes have to feel pretty good about how their class is coming together.