2021 Ohio DT Michael Hall Commits to Ohio State

Streetsboro, Ohio defensive tackle Michael Hall has committed to Ohio State. He announced the commitment via Twitter.

Hall (6-3 290) is a 4-star prospect and is the No. 19 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 232 player in the 2021 class overall per the 247Sports Composite. He committed following an unofficial visit on Saturday.

According to Rivals’ rankings, they see Hall as the No. 6 defensive tackle, the No. 75 player overall, and the No. 4 player in Ohio.

Hall committed to the Buckeyes over offers from Michigan, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan State, Arizona State, and many others.

A First-Team All-State selection as a junior, Hall was credited with 72 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and a 2-yard touchdown run.

Hall could end up at either defensive tackle spot for the Buckeyes, but he does also play some defensive end for his high school team. He shows very good quickness at the snap and can get up the field. He is also able right now to overpower blockers who stand in his way.

Hall is now the 10th member of the Ohio State recruiting class for the 2021 cycle and the second defensive lineman. He joins 5-star defensive end Jack Sawyer — who is the No. 2 player overall — on the future front four for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State now has six commitments from the state of Ohio, including the top three in Sawyer, offensive lineman Ben Christman, and Massillon receiver Jayden Ballard.

Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico, who committed to OSU back in September, is the No. 6 player in the state and Hall is the No. 9 player. Safety commit Jaylen Johnson is the No. 11 player in Ohio.

The commitment now pushes Ohio State’s class back to No. 1 nationally over Clemson.

The Buckeyes’ class is well ahead of everyone else in the Big Ten. Ohio State currently has seven 4-star prospects committed. The rest of the Big Ten has 10 combined.

Wisconsin currently has the No. 2 class in the conference with three 4-star prospects and five 3-stars. Michigan is No. 7 in the conference with one 5-star commit in quarterback JJ McCarthy and a 4-star prospect in offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi.

The Wolverines do lead the Big Ten in average rating per recruit.

You can check out highlights of Michael Hall below.

