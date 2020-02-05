Watch: New Ohio State Assistants Kerry Coombs, Corey Dennis Meet With Media

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s two newest assistant coaches — defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kerry Coombs and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis — met with reporters for the first time since they were both announced as having been hired last month.

Coombs spoke of his return and why now was the right time, and Dennis answered questions about being ready for the biggest job of his life so far.

Dennis cited the confidence that the rest of the coaches have in him when asked if he was indeed ready for such a responsibility. He also spoke about the experience he has gained from spending so much time with head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

Dennis also spoke of the opportunity to work for his father-in-law Urban Meyer at the outset of his career and how that allowed him to progress to where he is now.

Coombs spoke of the things he learned in the NFL and is now bringing back to Ohio State. He talked about missing OSU and this being a great opportunity — especially when you consider the opportunity he already had in Tennessee.

You can watch the videos of both coaches below.

Kerry Coombs

Corey Dennis